URI board of trustees approves tuition, fee increases for next year

By
-
THE UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND'S board of trustees approved Feb. 16 tuition and fees increases for next academic year. / COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
THE UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND'S board of trustees approved Feb. 16 tuition and fees increases for next academic year. / COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Tuition bills for students at the University of Rhode Island will go up next academic year. The university’s board of trustees on Feb. 16 unanimously approved a 3.3% increase for tuition and fees for in-state students and a 3.8% tuition-and-fee increase for students from out of state, URI spokesperson Dave Lavallee confirmed

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display