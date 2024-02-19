URI board of trustees approves tuition, fee increases for next year

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Tuition bills for students at the University of Rhode Island will go up next academic year.
The university’s board of trustees on Feb. 16 unanimously approved a 3.3% increase for tuition and fees for in-state students and a 3.8% tuition-and-fee increase for students from out of state, URI spokesperson Dave Lavallee confirmed Monday to Providence Business News. That figure includes a 3.6% tuition increase for students from Rhode Island and a 3.9% increase for students from outside the state.
According to his proposal to the board, URI President Marc B. Parlange said the increases provide URI a maximum net revenue while keeping education accessible and “limiting potential enrollment declines.” Additionally, Parlange cited “unprecedented market conditions,” including inflation, which increases “risk of volatility in assumptions” as why URI needed to increase its tuition and fees.
For in-state students, next year’s tuition will be $14,630, up from the current $14,116. With tuition and mandatory fees – such as student services, health services and computer fees, among others – that cost will be $16,642. This year, tuition and mandatory fees for in-state students at URI is $16,408.
Out-of-state students attending URI will pay next year $34,834, increasing from $33,972. With the mandatory fees included, that cost next year will be $37,146, up from $35,804.
As a result of the increases, URI is expecting $13.4 million in net revenue for next year, according to Parlange’s proposal, which the board approved.
Lavallee also told PBN the university’s financial aid support will increase by more than $150 million next year, a record high for URI. “This plan ensures that URI will remain among the most affordable flagship state universities in the Northeast," Lavallee said.
URI is not the only local university to up its tuition cost for next year. Recently, the Corporation of Brown University approved a 4.5% tuition increase
for the 2024-25 academic year for undergraduates and most master’s and doctoral programs. That increase came a year after the Ivy League institution had its largest tuition increase since 2011
.
