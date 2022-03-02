URI, Brown University modify indoor mask mandates

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Students and faculty at the University of Rhode Island will be able to take their masks off in most indoor settings on campus starting at the end of this week, while Brown University made some modifications to its respective indoor mask policy.

The state-run university announced Wednesday that as of March 4, it will no longer require its campus community members to wear masks indoors in most settings. URI is the first Rhode Island-based state-run college to change its COVID-19 mask policy. Providence College, Roger Williams University and Bryant University are the only other Ocean State-based colleges that have adjusted their mask mandates.

While masks are optional in most buildings on the URI campus, there are exceptions. The university said masks are still required in classrooms, conference rooms, auditoriums, studios and laboratories “where teaching and/or research is actively taking place.”

The Ryan Center, located on the URI campus and the state’s second-largest indoor arena, is also making mask wearing optional for attendees going forward, URI spokesperson Dave Lavallee confirmed Wednesday to Providence Business News. There is one caveat. Attendees must provide either vaccination proof or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours for entry to the Ryan Center, Lavallee said. While URI men’s and women’s basketball has concluded for the regular season, the 8,000-seat Ryan Center has six events – including two URI “Welcome Days” – scheduled from March 12 through April 23.

URI noted that even though the state lifted its mandate earlier in February, the university “reserves the right” to reinstate masking restrictions based on federal and state health guidance.

Brown on March 1 announced it has made some changes to its indoor mask-wearing policy. The university said lecturers, stage performers, and those participating in indoor athletic and recreational activities may choose to remove their masks indoors if they are up to date with their vaccinations. Masks are still required in other indoor settings at Brown, it said, including in classrooms.

Both of the other state-run colleges – Rhode Island College and the Community College of Rhode Island – are keeping their mask mandates in effect until further notice. RIC President Frank D. Sanchez said in a recent message to the campus community that the Providence-based college will keep its mandate until at least March 21 and asked the college’s COVID-19 Steering Committee to develop criteria whether or not the college can safely end the mandate at that point.

