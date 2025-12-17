URI Coastal Institute announces 2025 Emerging Coastal Leaders

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island Coastal Institute has announced its 2025 Emerging Coastal Leader award recipients.

The program recognizes graduate students whose research advances understanding of coastal and marine systems and supports evidence-based decision-making in Rhode Island, the region and beyond.

This year’s 10 awardees span the natural sciences, social sciences, policy, economics and communication fields, demonstrating the interdisciplinary strength that supports URI’s national leadership in coastal and ocean scholarship.

“This cohort highlights the depth of talent and purpose within URI’s coastal and environmental sciences,” said Elin Torell, director of the coastal institute. “Mentoring emerging researchers is an essential part of the institute’s work, and we look forward to supporting these students as they grow into the collaborative leaders our coastal communities will rely on in the years ahead.”

The Emerging Coastal Leaders Program provides a research stipend and opportunities for awardees to engage with the Coastal Institute community and share their work across the university.

This year’s recipients include:

Ben Charo, who is pursuing a doctorate in ecology and ecosystem science from the College of the Environment and Life Sciences.

Teagan Cunningham, who is pursuing a Master of Science degree in oceanography from the Graduate School of Oceanography.

Mackensie duPont Crowley, who is pursuing a Master of Arts degree in communication studies from the Harrington School of Communication and Media.

Megan Delatte-Guidry, who is pursuing a doctorate in evolution and marine biology from the College of the Environment and Life Sciences.

Geubrina Fajria, who is pursuing a doctorate in biological and environmental sciences from the College of the Environment and Life Sciences.

Frankie Lopez, who is pursuing a doctorate in oceanography from the Graduate School of Oceanography.

Malachy McCaffrey, who is pursuing a Master of Science degree in oceanography from the Graduate School of Oceanography.

Aida Pauls, who is pursuing a doctorate in fisheries economics from the College of the Environment and Life Sciences.

Justin Sankey, who is pursuing a doctorate in oceanography from the Graduate School of Oceanography.

Oliver Tiliouine, who is pursuing a doctorate in marine affairs from the College of the Environment and Life Sciences.

This year’s awardees were celebrated at the Coastal Institute Mid-Year Meeting on Dec. 2. The event included highlights from several members of last year’s cohort, who provided updates on their research progress.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor of the Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.