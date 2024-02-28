URI College of Business, Fidelity jointly launch new financial services course

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island and Fidelity Investments Inc. have partnered to create a new course for students in the university’s College of Business pursuing careers in financial services.

The new online course, which will be offered this spring, is designed to help prepare students to take the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority’s Security Industry Essentials exam. The test, URI says, is required to be licensed to work in the securities industry.

URI says the SIE course will offer multiple topics and provide an understanding of the industry needed to take the test, which assesses students’ knowledge of basic industry information. A Fidelity associate will teach the course, URI says, and students will have a chance to visit the Fidelity campus in Smithfield to make connections with professionals there.

The course will conclude with the SIE exam, and Fidelity will pay for the students’ exam fee.

“We have a great history of collaboration with Fidelity and this course will continue to grow our already successful partnership,” Michael Ice, associate teaching professor of finance at URI, said in a statement. “This course is a great opportunity for URI College of Business students seeking careers in the finance and securities industry. Having the SIE designation on their résumés will make them stand out, not only to Fidelity but to other firms in the industry.”

