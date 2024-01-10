URI concludes 2023 with $500K in Champlin Foundation technology grants 

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island last year received a total of $500,000 in Champlin Foundation grants for technology that supports multidisciplinary learning, URI officials announced in late December.

The donations were distributed across three proposals:

$218,579 toward a Neuro-Learning Center.

$147,333 toward a Real-time Corrosion Simulator and Educational Laboratory.

$134,088 toward a Simulator and Educational Laboratory for Advanced Electric Transportation Technologies.

The Rhode Island-based Champlin Foundation has contributed more than $17 million to URI over the course of 30-plus years.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.