URI-developed app to help people with developmental disabilities recognize, report abuse

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – People with disabilities are almost four times more likely to become victims of violence, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

A new app developed by University of Rhode Island researchers alongside people with intellectual and developmental disabilities seeks to lower this statistic through accessibility and educational tools.

The free app, R3: Recognize, Report and Respond, was developed to help users recognize and report different types of abuse, including neglect, sexual, physical, verbal and financial abuse.

The app places an emphasis on direct language and accessibility features that accommodate people across a range of vision, hearing and motor abilities, according to the developers, and provides support to contact a professional hotline or designated trusted individual for assistance.

URI computer science professor Krishna Venkatasubramanian led the app’s development, with collaboration from the Massachusetts Advocates Standing Strong, the Massachusetts Department of Developmental Services and individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities, some of whom were also survivors of abuse.

The team worked for three years to develop the app, Venkatasubramanian said.

“We’ve done our best to build a robust app for a community that’s been marginalized in so many ways, including lacking good apps designed for them,” he said. “If it helps one person, I think we have successfully achieved what we wanted to achieve.”

R3 is currently available in the Apple and Amazon app stores.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.