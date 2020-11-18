URI engineering professor awarded grant to investigate sonar capabilities

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Kaushallya Adhikari, one of the University of Rhode Island’s newest engineering professors, will help the U.S. Navy research and maximize its sonar capabilities.

Adhikari joined URI’s faculty this fall as an assistant professor of electrical engineering.

Sonar is used to carry out tasks such as detecting enemy submarines.

“I’ll be exploring novel sensor array geometries and signal-processing algorithms to provide a comprehensive analysis of their performances in an effort to strengthen the technical capabilities of the Navy,” said Adhikari.

Her research will be funded by a Young Investigator Award from the Office of Naval Research, valued at $439,561 over three years, according to a news release. Adhikari was one of 26 U.S. researchers to get the award this year. The Office of Naval Research’s Young Investigator Program supports academic scientists and engineers who are in their first or second full-time, tenure-track position.

Two graduate students will assist Adhikari with the research project, titled “Information Theoretic Design of Sparse Arrays and Adaptive Algorithms to Maximize Detection in Real Sonar Systems.”

Adhikari will collaborate with the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Lincoln Laboratory and the U.S. Department of Energy’s largest science and energy laboratory, Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.