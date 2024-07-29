URI Foundation names Williams new board chairman

By
-
RAYMOND M. WILLIAMS, a senior counsel at global law firm DLA Piper US, has been named the University of Rhode Island Foundation & Alumni Engagement's new board chairperson. / COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
RAYMOND M. WILLIAMS, a senior counsel at global law firm DLA Piper US, has been named the University of Rhode Island Foundation & Alumni Engagement's new board chairperson. / COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Raymond M. Williams, a senior counsel for global law firm DLA Piper US that has a Boston office, has been selected as the new chairperson of the University of Rhode Island Foundation & Alumni Engagement’s board of directors, URI announced Monday. The URI Foundation serves as the fundraising arm for the state’s

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Understanding Robotic-Assisted Surgery: Insights from the Experts

Advances in robotics are transforming our world, and healthcare is no exception. Robotic-assisted surgery is…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR