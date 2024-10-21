URI introduces master’s program in behavioral, mental health counseling

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island’s College of Health Sciences has recently introduced a new Mental and Behavioral Health Counseling master’s program in the Department of Psychology.

The program uses the practitioner-scholar model and provides students with training in intervention, assessment, ethics and supervision, along with core psychology studies. It emphasizes practice-related research, empirically based intervention models and integrating psychological science and science, including a focus on psychometrics – the psychological measurement of knowledge, abilities, attitudes and personality traits.

Students in the program will be exposed to a wide range of psychotherapies and treatment models, which they can implement during internships at area hospitals, private practices and community health centers. This will help them get the minimum 2,000 hours of post-graduate degree supervised counseling experience that’s required to become a licensed mental health counselor in Rhode Island.

Students are expected to leave the master’s program with an understanding of concepts required by the American Psychological Association and having satisfied educational requirements to become a licensed mental health counselor in Rhode Island and other states. They will also get the knowledge needed to pass the required National Clinical Mental Health Counseling Examination, which is sponsored by the National Board of Certified Counselors.

The program is two years and begins during the summer semester in June 2025, continuing through an August 2027 graduation. Applications are due by Jan. 15, 2025.

