URI introduces online personal finance classes

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island this semester debuted online versions of two existing classes aimed at helping students understand and improve their own finances, according to a news release.

The two classes, offered by two professors within the Department of Human Development and Family Studies, aim to teach participants basic financial skills such as balancing a checkbook, filing income taxes and calculating retirement needs. One of the classes also helps students train to become financial advisers or counselors.

The online offering is part of a renewed focus on financial education for college students, URI said.

The classes are required for Human Development and Family Study majors, but are also open to students in other colleges, the release stated.

The classes are also part of an Accredited Financial Counselor program that is currently under development, the release states.

