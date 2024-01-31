URI modifies spring commencement weekend, all ceremonies now inside Ryan Center

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The experience of graduates walking across the stage and receiving their diplomas this spring will look a bit different at the University of Rhode Island.
The state university recently announced a new schedule and format for its upcoming spring commencement ceremonies, which URI said will better celebrate graduates for their academic accomplishments, as well as provide enhanced experience for everyone involved. The new schedule will have all of URI's eight individual colleges hold individual graduation ceremonies over three days from May 17-19 inside the Ryan Center.
In prior years, the university has held its commencement ceremonies over multiple days inside the Ryan Center, Keaney Gymnasium and its main ceremony on the campus’ quadrangle. Now, the university will no longer hold a main graduation ceremony outside.
This change is the latest done by the university regarding its commencement ceremonies. URI earlier this academic year introduced its fall commencement
, which offered graduating students and the university the opportunity to celebrate their academic achievements before they leave campus.
URI spokesperson Dave Lavallee told Providence Business News on Wednesday that the changes were based on feedback the university received from recent graduates and their families, and current students, faculty and staff. URI, Lavallee says, learned in those discussions that people wanted the commencement ceremonies to be a more accessible, equitable and consistent experience. He also said URI considered the risk of extreme weather conditions impacting graduation ceremonies – rain occurred at the 2023 commencement last spring – and security considerations needed for the university to hold such a large outdoor event.
“Securing a large, outdoor venue like the Quadrangle became a more intensive, logistical effort, which required the full scope of URI’s department of public safety and its department of facilities operation, as well significant assistance from surrounding community police departments,” Lavallee said. “The Ryan Center also provides a more inviting venue for people with disabilities, both graduates and guests.”
Lavallee also told PBN that URI saw decreased participation in the main commencement ceremony, noting that many graduates chose to instead attend their college ceremony, where they heard their names and crossed the stage – that did not occur previously during the main commencement ceremony in the quadrangle.
Now, with the new format, graduates can walk across the stage, have their names read and be presented with their degrees during their college-based ceremonies with the pageantry, music and speeches that were associated with the main commencement ceremony, Lavallee said. Also, with the change, URI will no longer hold a separate graduate school ceremony, allowing graduate-degree candidates to be recognized in their respective college ceremony.
The May 17 commencement day will recognize graduates from URI’s colleges of business and pharmacy. On May 18, graduation ceremonies for the colleges of arts and sciences, nursing and engineering will take place. Then, URI will honor graduates from the College of Health Sciences, the Alan Shawn Feinstein College of Education, and the College of the Environment and Life Sciences and Graduate School of Oceanography on May 19.
While he did not note how much it will cost URI to hold this new format, Lavallee said URI “does not expect a significant change” to the cost of hosting the commencement weekend. He also said the decisions to change the spring commencement and introduce a new fall ceremony were separate with their own considerations. And, much like the fall commencement, Lavallee says changes to the spring ceremonies does not mean an early advantage for graduating students to enter the job market.
