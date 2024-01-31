URI modifies spring commencement weekend, all ceremonies now inside Ryan Center

By
-
THE UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND has modified its spring commencement weekend where all eight individual colleges will have their own ceremonies inside the Ryan Center on May 17-19. / COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
THE UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND has modified its spring commencement weekend where all eight individual colleges will have their own ceremonies inside the Ryan Center on May 17-19. / COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The experience of graduates walking across the stage and receiving their diplomas this spring will look a bit different at the University of Rhode Island. The state university recently announced a new schedule and format for its upcoming spring commencement ceremonies, which URI said will better celebrate graduates for their academic accomplishments,

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display