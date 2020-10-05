URI now requiring mandatory COVID-19 testing for all students

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island will now require all students to be tested for COVID-19 starting on Tuesday, the university announced.

URI said this new initiative, in collaboration with the R.I. Department of Health, is to assess the “overall health” of the university’s whole student body and establish a “baseline data set” to measure population health for the rest of the semester.

URI spokesperson Dave Lavallee told Providence Business News that the university’s initial mandatory testing focus was on the on-campus community, especially students who are living on campus. Now, the testing is being extended to those students who live off campus, particularly those who live in communities near URI and those who live in close quarters.

According to the URI’s COVID-19 data portal, there were 67 positive cases identified out of 2,128 tests conducted between Sept. 27 and Sunday – a positive test rate of 3%.

Asymptomatic testing will be conducted at URI’s Memorial Union Atriums and the Ryan Center parking lots, URI said, and the students will conduct the tests themselves. Students will receive an email the day before they are scheduled to be tested, the university said.

“It is imperative that all students cooperate with this mandatory testing program to ensure we can continue face-to-face classes for the remainder of the semester,” URI said in a statement.

All students, including those learning solely online, are required to be tested, URI said. Those who have a health accommodation or live out of the state or country are exempt from the mandatory testing. Lavallee said about 13,000 students are expected to be tested this week.

Students who don’t comply will be referred to the university’s dean of student’s office.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.