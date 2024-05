Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced June 7th.

PROVIDENCE – A University of Rhode Island nursing assistant professor has been accepted into the fifth cohort of the Betty Irene Moore Fellowship for Nurse Leaders and Innovators. URI says Erica Liebermann is one of 16 nurse scientists accepted to the three-year fellowship where will each receive $450,000 to conduct an innovative project or study

URI says Erica Liebermann is one of 16 nurse scientists accepted to the three-year fellowship where will each receive $450,000 to conduct an innovative project or study with the potential to address a gap in knowledge, meet a vital need, alter care delivery or design a new solution to advance health.

Liebermann’s project focuses on improving cervical cancer screening and follow-up in primary care in Rhode Island through a women-centered nurse-led model of patient education and management for cervical cancer screening, URI says. The university say's the project's goal is to improve cervical cancer health literacy and guideline-concordant care, increase access to screening and follow-up, reduce cervical cancer disparities and ultimately advance progress toward cervical cancer elimination in Rhode Island and beyond.

“We are fortunate to have Dr. Liebermann as a faculty member at the URI College of Nursing,” URI Nursing Dean Danny Willis said in a statement. “Her work advances a valuable cervical screening and management project to bring about improvements in health and wellbeing. We could not be more excited Dr. Liebermann is one of this year’s recipients.”

In addition to the research project, the fellowship features a hybrid online and in-person curriculum designed and taught in partnership with the University of California Davis Graduate School of Management and a national expert to enhance leadership and innovation capacity, strengthen strategic thinking and collaborative skills, expand professional networks, develop entrepreneurial skills and propel innovative ideas to fruition, URI says.

A mentor selected by the fellow and an additional mentor provided by the national program office round out the educational experience.

“We are so excited to welcome the newest fellows to our program. Our fellows have the unique opportunity to not just conduct research within their target populations but to enhance their leadership and innovative skills,” said Heather Young, national program director for the fellowship and Betty Irene Moore School of Nursing at UC Davis dean emerita, in a statement. “As the next generation of nurse leaders, they possess considerable influence to transform the nursing profession, fostering inclusivity and enhancing community engagement and the quality of health care delivery for everyone.”