URI opens new $94M, 122-unit residence hall on campus

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – University of Rhode Island officials cut the ribbon on a brand new residence hall on campus Monday.

Construction on the $94 million Brookside Hall, located at 40 West Alumni Ave., has officially completed and the structure is the first new residence hall built on the university’s campus since Hillside Hall opened in October 2012, according to a media release. The project was financed via a combination of revenues from the department of housing and residential life and university general revenues.

The 203,000-square-foot hall houses 122 fully furnished apartments – most of them are four- and six-bedroom units – with each apartment having a full kitchen, dishwashers and cable television, among other amenities. There are also 12 apartments that comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act, the release states.

Brookside Hall is for juniors and seniors who wish to live on URI’s campus, the release states, and also includes the 48-seat Brookside Bistro, the first dining service facility at URI that is designed as a major part of the hall. It also provides access to a nearby bike path.

In a statement, URI President David M. Dooley said the new hall “substantially builds” on the university’s efforts to create “dynamic neighborhoods” on campus and give students access to new technology, and “comfortable living and learning spaces.”

“We know that students who are engaged in campus activities feel connected to each other and those who take advantage of our outstanding facilities do better academically, socially, and eventually, professionally. We expect this outstanding new residence hall to have a positive effect on all of these critical areas for student development and University community building,” Dooley said.

Watertown, Mass.-based Sasaki Associates Inc. was the project’s architect and Bacon Construction Co. of East Providence was the general contractor.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com.