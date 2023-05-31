URI partners with Australian university in AUKUS agreement

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island has partnered with Australia’s Flinders University in support of a multinational partnership intended to supply Australia with conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines.

The agreement between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia, announced in April and known as AUKUS, will use General Dynamics Electric Boat’s nuclear submarine design and manufacturing in pursuit of this goal.

Flinders University, located in Adelaide, is known for its programs in defense technology and related disciplines, such as maritime engineering, robotics and cyber defense.

URI hosted a delegation from the Australian university last week, in which university officials held a memorandum of understanding signing and gave a tour of the South Kingstown and Narragansett Bay campuses.

Around the same time, Flinders University also signed a memorandum of understanding agreement with the University of Manchester in England.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.