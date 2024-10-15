URI poll: R.I. residents split on economy, have various election season concerns

Updated on Oct. 15 at 9:44 a.m.

By
-
ACCORDING TO A NEW University of Rhode Island poll, Rhode Islanders are split on the state's current economy and have various concerns about the upcoming election. / PBN FILE PHOTO/CASSIUS SHUMAN
ACCORDING TO A NEW University of Rhode Island poll, Rhode Islanders are split on the state's current economy and have various concerns about the upcoming election. / PBN FILE PHOTO/CASSIUS SHUMAN

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – While most Rhode Islanders feel satisfied about the overall quality of life in the state, they are quite split on how they view the Ocean State’s economy. A majority of local residents also worry about the idea that artificial intelligence could hurt the election process in some way, according to results released

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Prostate Health: Why Screenings are Key to Men’s Overall Wellness

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display