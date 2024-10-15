URI poll: R.I. residents split on economy, have various election season concerns
McKee also saw dramatic improvement in his approval rating in this year’s poll. Survey results show that 55% of those polled approve how McKee is handling his job as the state’s governor, compared with the 27% approval rating he received last year.
But, McKee’s public approval is somewhat lukewarm. According to the poll, when those who approved McKee’s job performance were asked how strong they felt in their opinion, 58% said “not strongly.” When those who disapproved McKee’s job performance were asked in the survey how strong they felt about their opinion, 56% said “strongly.”Eighty-one percent of those polled also felt political violence in the U.S. today is a problem, on the heels of two assassination attempts on former president Donald Trump in recent months. Polled residents also expressed varying levels of concern about voter intimidation, election interference from observers, local officials experiencing safety issues, interference from foreign entities and civil unrest after election day next month. “The last few months have been a whirlwind in American politics and we were able to include specific hot topics at the national and state level in this year’s survey,” said Julie Keller, an associate professor of sociology and director of URI’s Social Science Institute for Research, Education, and Policy, in a statement. (UPDATED: Added 8th and 9th paragraphs to note results of Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s approval rating in the survey.) James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.