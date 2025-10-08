URI ranked No. 1 public university in New England by Wall Street Journal

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island has again been named the No. 1 public university in New England by The Wall Street Journal.

The annual survey of about 120,000 students and alumni asks respondents how well colleges and universities prepare students for career and financial success, marking factors such as quality of teaching facilities and how likely students are to recommend their school to a friend, among other metrics.

URI was recognized as the 34th-best public university nationally and the ninth-best among public flagship universities in The Wall Street Journal’s “College Pulse 2026 Best Colleges in the U.S.” ranking.

URI and the University of Connecticut were the only two New England public universities to earn a spot in WSJ’s top 100.

URI President Marc B. Parlange said the university remains “committed to delivering an exceptional education that is accessible, while ensuring students receive the guidance and resources essential for their success.”

More than 90% of URI students receive some form of financial aid, which has increased to more than $156 million this year – a record high for the university, according to URI.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.