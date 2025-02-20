URI receives $2M gift to support new fine arts center construction

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A former Carnival Corp. executive and his wife have contributed a seven-figure gift to the University of Rhode Island to support the state land-grant school’s new fine arts center being built on campus.
The university announced Thursday that Howard S. and Mary E. Frank have gifted $2 million toward the fine arts center project, which URI says will expand arts access to students. Additionally, the new building’s gallery spaces and atrium will be named after the Franks, the university says.
“When President [Marc B.] Parlange and his wife Mary told us that they were exhibiting campus artists’ works in their home,” said Howard Frank, Carnival’s former vice chairman and chief operating officer, in a statement, “we knew that they shared our deep dedication to the arts. The Fine Arts Center provides the opportunity to support an aspect of campus life that we think is very important and deserves to be better served on campus.”
[caption id="attachment_488454" align="alignleft" width="227"]
MARY E. AND HOWARD S. FRANK have made a $2 million gift to the University of Rhode Island to support construction of the new fine arts center on campus. / COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND[/caption]
The $99 million project, supported by voter-approved bonds and state funding, provides significant upgrades to the center, including construction of a 71,000-square-foot, three-story academic building that will feature a new theater lobby and art gallery on the first floor. In all, the project includes more than 166,000 square feet of new and renovated space, URI previously said.
The Franks have previously contributed to URI – Howard Frank is a 1962 university graduate – for various causes, the university said. Among those causes are the Howard and Mary E. Frank Scholarship Endowment in the URI College of Business and the Agnes Doody Memorial Scholarship.
Parlange in a statement said URI’s new fine arts center will be a “transformative space” that serves not just the campus, but all of Rhode Island and especially the university’s neighbors in Washington County.
“It’s a fitting tribute to the Franks, who care so deeply about the arts and the success of our students and faculty, and their extraordinary generosity will open doors to the life-changing power of the fine arts for generations to come,” Parlange said.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette
