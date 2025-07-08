URI receives $7M federal grant to boost research in environmental microplastics

By
-
DANIEL ROXBURY, a University of Rhode Island associate professor and graduate director for the college of engineering, and his team received a $7 million U.S. National Science Foundation grant to fund a study on the impact of micro and nanoplastics in Rhode Island, as well as boost the state’s workforce. / COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island has been awarded a multimillion-dollar federal grant to fund a professor’s study on the impact of micro and nanoplastics in Rhode Island, as well as boost the state’s workforce. URI announced Tuesday that Daniel Roxbury, an associate professor of chemical, biomolecular and materials engineering, and his team

