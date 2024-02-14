URI receives $7M gift to advance neuroscience, molecular research

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island has received a substantial gift from the family of a late alum and former insurance executive to advance neuroscience and molecular research at the state university.
URI on Wednesday announced that Cherubina “Ruby” DeChristofaro, wife of the late Joseph DeChristofaro, has pledged $7 million from her and her husband’s estate to advance scientific research and support students at the university. The gift URI says will create the Joseph and Ruby DeChristofaro Award for Scholarly Excellence in Neuroscience for undergraduate students and the Ruby DeChristofaro Distinguished Endowed Faculty Fund in Molecular Life and Neurosciences.
Additionally, URI’s Center for Biotechnology and Life Sciences building will be renamed in honor of the DeChristofaros and their seven-figure gift, the university says. John Kirby, dean of URI’s College of the Environment and Life Sciences, described in the statement the gift as being “transformational” for the college.
URI says the scholarly excellence award will benefit two third-year interdisciplinary neuroscience students. The endowed faculty fund, the university says, will provide funds to attract and retain professors who advance URI’s contributions in neuroscience and molecular life research.
URI says Joseph DeCristofaro, who died in 2019, worked for most of his career in the insurance agency. He spent 25 years with Allendale Insurance Co., now known as FM Global, and was president Gallagher International Operations for 20 years. The DeChristofaro family, URI says, chose to invest in the university to encourage molecular life and neuroscience research as part of their family’s legacy for future generations.
“This is a remarkable gift, for both its vision and its generosity, and we are deeply grateful,” said URI President Marc B. Parlange said in a statement. “This will help students and faculty pursue discoveries that will make a difference in people’s lives and build on one of the University’s distinctive strengths.”
