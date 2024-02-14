URI receives $7M gift to advance neuroscience, molecular research

THE UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND has received a $7 million gift from Cherubina “Ruby” DeChristofaro, wife of the late Joseph DeChristofaro to advance molecular and neuroscience research at the university. Also, URI's Center for Biotechnology and Life Sciences building, pictured, will be renamed in honor of the DeChristofaros and their seven-figure gift. / COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF RHODEI SLAND
SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island has received a substantial gift from the family of a late alum and former insurance executive to advance neuroscience and molecular research at the state university. URI on Wednesday announced that Cherubina “Ruby” DeChristofaro, wife of the late Joseph DeChristofaro, has pledged $7 million from her and

