URI Research Foundation’s Rumsey, CIC’s Messier among PBN’s 2024 C-Suite Awards honorees

PROVIDENCE – Peter Rumsey, chief business development officer for the University of Rhode Island Research Foundation, has been named the 2024 Career Achiever for Providence Business News’ annual C-Suite Awards program.
Rumsey worked in multiple industries, including sales, marketing and manufacturing, before joining the foundation based at the state’s only land-grant school in 2021. He also was tapped by then-Gov. Gina M. Raimondo to lead the state’s Innovation Campus program. The $20 million program launched in 2018 required critical engagement with industry executives, university leadership and government leaders.
CIC New England General Manager Stacey Messier has been named the program’s 2024 Rising Star. Messier spearheaded efforts to grow the development of a dynamic offshore wind community that Providence boasts today. Under her leadership, CIC Providence's offshore wind cluster has expanded to now include more than 30 organizations, including Venterra Group, Boskalis, Boston Energy and Crowley.
Rumsey and Messier are among 12 top C-level executives from the public, private and nonprofit sectors being honored by the publication for their efforts as innovators, community leaders and role models. The honorees will be recognized at an awards event on April 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Omni Providence Hotel.
A special section highlighting each honoree will be published in the April 26-May 9 print edition of PBN.
The honorees were chosen in six categories – Career Achiever, Rising Star, Enterprise Private Company, Large Private Company, Small Private Company and Nonprofits/Social Service Agencies – with some categories based on local employee count.
The other 2024 C-Suite honorees, based on category, are:
ENTERPRISE PRIVATE COMPANY
LARGE PRIVATE COMPANY
- Michael Marrone, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island executive vice president and chief financial officer
- Paul Pinto, The RISE Group Inc. chief information officer
SMALL PRIVATE COMPANY
- Stephanie Clift, Stanley Tree Service Inc. vice president of finance
- Milton Goncalves, John Matouk & Co. chief operating officer
- Jennifer St. Pierre, Fall River Five Cent Savings Bank (BankFive) chief financial officer and treasurer
NONPROFITS/SOCIAL SERVICE AGENCIES
- Nisha Cordero, Marstone Inc. chief people officer and general counsel
- Corey McCarty, CCA Health Rhode Island senior vice president and general manager
- Thomas Riel, Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau senior vice president
- David Boscia, Newport Mental Health chief clinical officer
- Robert Bush, United Way of Rhode Island Inc. chief operating officer.
