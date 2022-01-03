URI researcher named deputy executive editor of worldwide Alzheimer’s journal

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A University of Rhode Island researcher has filled a leading role in a publication produced by the Alzheimer’s Association.

Peter Snyder has been named deputy executive editor of Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association.

He took on the role in December, after serving as senior associate editor for the journal since it began publishing in 2005.

Snyder is URI’s vice president for research and economic development and professor of biomedical and pharmaceutical sciences.

Renowned Alzheimer’s researcher Zaven Khachaturian, who is the journal’s editor-in-chief, said Snyder is “an internationally renowned and widely respected expert in the field of Alzheimer’s disease.”

Snyder both launched and led the open access journal of the Alzheimer’s Association for the past eight years, Khachaturian said, and has been active on the senior editorial team of Alzheimer’s & Dementia since its inception.

“With his new role, I look forward to working with him to identify the important areas of new emphasis for the field and for the journal,” Khachaturian said of Snyder, adding that the journal is the most highly cited publication in the Alzheimer’s field, and with his promotion on the editorial board, Snyder will “continue to creatively impact the growth of our field.”

Snyder is also an adjunct professor of neurology and ophthalmology at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and a scholar-in-residence at the Rhode Island School of Design.

“This is a very exciting time to be asked to fulfill this role. As a field, we have come a long way very fast. We know much more now than we did just five or six years ago,” Snyder said. “I look forward to the opportunity to continue to work with this group of extremely talented, well-respected leaders to push the field further by identifying and exploring areas of debate and current gaps in the field, as well as bringing a more international perspective to the journal in the interest of advancing the science. This has been a labor of love for me.”

Snyder is also currently a principal investigator for a clinical trial seeking a link between retinal scans and an early detection of Alzheimer’s disease. The five-year study is a collaboration between The Memory and Aging Program at Butler Hospital and BayCare Health System in Florida.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.