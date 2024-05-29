URI researchers awarded $4.7M for cyber-physical security and resilience study

By
-
YAN SUN, professor and chair of the University of Rhode Island's Department of Electrical, Computer and Biomedical Engineering, will lead a team awarded a $4.7 million grant from the U.S. Office of Naval Research to study artificial intelligence-enabled power grids and cyber resiliency./ COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Four University of Rhode Island engineering professors will receive $4.7 million from the U.S. Office of Naval Research for a research project looking at the state of cyber-infrastructure and the current and future risks posed by increased levels of automation and the use of artificial intelligence in the nation’s power grids, manufacturing

