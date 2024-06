Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced July 8th.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A team led by the University of Rhode Island Graduate School of Oceanography has been selected to initiate an international ocean data study that will include $3.65 million in funding over five years, the school announced Thursday.

The URI team will combine with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and the University of Ghana to work on the Ocean Margins Initiative, one of five projects funded by Scmidt Sciences to address gaps in ocean data and modeling efforts by enhancing the breadth of research in the field and expanding capacity to understand ocean resources.

“With researchers in Ghana and throughout the U.S., we are combining sea-going field work and earth system models to predict the flow of ocean carbon from the West African coast to the open ocean,” said URI GSO associate professor Melissa Omand, leader of the initiative. “Our intensive sampling will occur each summer during seasonal nutrient upwelling, and then field work will persist through the year led by the students and staff who receive training at the summer school in Nigeria and Ghana.”

To improve global carbon cycle projections, the initiative will include developing an observation and modeling system for the Gulf of Guinea. The system will capture how coastal upwelling – the climate-regulating, marine-life-supporting movement of deep ocean water toward the surface – affects the ocean overall.

The project will evaluate the impact of local and basin-scale ocean processes on the coastal zone and communities in West Africa.

The teams from the five selected projects will collaborate to provide clarity on how much carbon dioxide the ocean can hold and how marine ecosystems can withstand a rapidly warming world.

“Climate research is one of Schmidt Sciences' priority areas, and we are pleased to launch ... a series of globally connected climate programs focused on advancing fundamental science to understand the implications of climate change and mitigation strategies,” said Stu Feldman, president of Schmidt Sciences.