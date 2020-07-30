URI’s largest-ever campaign seeks to raise $250M by 2024

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island announced Thursday that it has launched a $250 million campaign, the largest such campaign in the state university’s history, with a goal of raising the money by 2024.

The campaign, titled “Big ideas. Bold Plans. The Campaign for the University of Rhode Island,” will support URI’s main priorities, the university said, including student access, faculty resources, programs that complement classroom learning, and enhanced facilities and technology.

URI said it has already raised $175 million toward this goal via large and small monetary gifts during the “quiet leadership phase.” The remaining $75 million to be raised in four years’ time through the public phase, URI said, which will emphasize community participation, inviting university alumni to donate any amount to their interested area of URI.

“Dedicated alumni, parents, and friends have made transformational gifts that will continue to enhance and strengthen URI’s leadership in higher education,” URI President David M. Dooley said in a statement, “enabling us to better serve our students, Rhode Island, our nation, and the world.”

URI Board of Trustees Chairperson Margo L. Cook said in a statement that the upcoming campaign is both “an outcome and a continuation” of URI’s transformative mission, where the university changed by way of long-range strategic planning, new programming, and local and national partnerships, among others.

“We have a tremendous opportunity to build on the University’s strengths while addressing critical needs,” Cook said.

Those who wish to contribute to URI’s campaign are encouraged to email the university.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.