USA Today: Providence second-best walkable city for tourists in U.S.

PROVIDENCE – The state's capital has earned another high ranking in a national travel poll.

Providence was named the second-best walkable city for tourists in the U.S. by a panel USA Today readers and travel experts.

The 10 cities were selected by the group based on activities, places to eat and places to stay that are connected by pedestrian-friendly streets.

"During your visit to Providence, enjoy a stroll along the river and snap a photo by the pedestrian bridge, shop along the city's cobblestone streets, and check out all the murals and public art on display throughout downtown,” the panel said in ranking Providence No. 2.

Philadelphia was named the best walkable city in the U.S. for tourists. The report said, "

Philadelphia is beloved for its cultural and historical attractions, and its walkability is appreciated by residents and visitors. Tourists would likely most enjoy strolling Center City — home to the historic Old City and gorgeous Rittenhouse Square neighborhoods.”

Key West, Fla.; St. Augustine, Fla.; and New Orleans rounded out the top five.

Boston, Chicago, New York City, Chattanooga, Tenn., and St. Louis were the other cities in the top 10.