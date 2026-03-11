UTIC announces $50K in scholarship funding

MIDDLETOWN – The Undersea Technology Innovation Consortium has announced that it will award up to $50,000 in scholarship funding for undergraduate and/or graduate students for the 2026-2027 academic year.

“Investing in the future undersea tech workforce and developing that talent pipeline is essential,” said Undersea Technology Innovation Consortium CEO Molly Donohue Magee. “Since its inception, the UTIC Scholarship Program has awarded more than $100,000 in funding, helping to catalyze innovative student research and accelerate the role scholarship recipients play in the undersea tech workforce.”

Students pursuing degrees in the STEM-related fields of science, technology, engineering and math, with a focus on undersea technology, including computer science, cybersecurity and information technology, will be eligible for one of 10 scholarship awards of $5,000 each.

To be eligible, students must be U.S. citizens, a matriculating undergraduate or graduate student enrolled in a STEM-related program at an accredited college or university located in the U.S., entering their third year of study (or higher) in the upcoming academic year and have not received a UTIC scholarship in the prior academic year.

The submission deadline is April 24. Details regarding application criteria and submission guidelines are available here.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor at Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.