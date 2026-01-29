Vacant oceanfront parcel in New Shoreham sells for $3.2M

NEW SHOREHAM – A vacant oceanfront parcel at 0 Coast Guard Road has sold for $3.2 million, marking the highest vacant land sale recorded in Rhode Island since 2002, according to Serhant, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The property consists of approximately 1.18 acres of land and is located along Coast Guard Road, positioned between the Atlantic Ocean and Cormorant Cove, according to Serhant, a New York-based real estate firm that represented the sellers in this transaction.

The parcel offers direct beachfront access, road access and frontage on both bodies of water, according to Serhant, which was founded by Ryan Serhant, a celebrity real estate broker, entrepreneur and television personality from “Million Dollar Listing New York.”

According to Serhant, the land is undeveloped and zoned for residential use, with required approvals needed prior to construction. The site is being marketed as suitable for a single-family residence or private retreat, with water views extending toward both the ocean and the cove, the real estate firm said.

The property was most recently valued by New Shoreham assessors at $1.61 million, entirely attributed to land value, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The sellers were represented by Johnny Sheil of the Sheil Readyhough Team at Serhant, according to the firm. The buyers were represented by Robin Vila, of Ballard Hall Sales Group.

According to an executor’s deed, a public record of the transaction, the property was sold by Ann Webb, as executrix of the estate of Albert Harrison Ewing Jr. The parcel was purchased by Clute and Daphne Ely, of Rowayton, Conn.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.