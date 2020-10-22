Vacated medium security prison to be sold at auction

CRANSTON – Nearly 10 years after it was vacated, the state-owned Donald Price Medium Security Facility will be sold at auction next week, according to a notice published by auctioneer S.J. Corio Co.

The bidding will open at 10 a.m. on Oct. 27 and close at 1 p.m. on Oct. 29. The state has set a minimum starting bid of $2.9 million.

The former prison opened in 1932 as a reformatory for men. It was initially designed for youthful offenders, according to a property history submitted by the state.

The facility closed in November 2011 due to state budget constraints. It previously had closed in 1992 when the John J. Moran Facility opened, but it was repopulated in 1997 as a medium security facility.

The 17-acre property, at 20 Goddard Road in Cranston, includes the substantial main building and two interconnected metal buildings. The main building covers 81,640 square feet.

The property overlooks Interstate 95.

At the time of its closure, the prison had a capacity of 324 people.

