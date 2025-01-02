Vanderbilt hotel being sold to Heritage Hotel Group

Who is your Health Care Hero? We are accepting nominations.

NEWPORT – The Heritage Hotel Group is finalizing its acquisition of the historic Vanderbilt Hotel on Mary Street.

The agreement-still subject to certain conditions- was confirmed by the Auberge Resorts Collection, which purchased the hotel in 2018 for $7.4 million and will continue to manage operations.

Built in 1908 by Alfred Gwynne Vanderbilt, the 33-room former mansion was turned into a YMCA during the Great Depression and first became a hotel in the 1990s. Current amenities include a restaurant, spa, event space, rooftop bar and cocktail lounge. The property was renovated by Auberge in 2021.

The sale price was not available but closing is expected sometime in early 2025.

The Vanderbilt has received numerous awards from hospitality organizations over the years, most recently listing No. 8

of the top 25 hotels in New England according to readers of Condé Nast Traveler.

And In September the hotel received a prestigious Key award from The MICHELIN Guide’s U.S. hotel rankings.

Requests for comment from Heritage Hotel Group were not immediately returned.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at

Allen@PBN.com

.