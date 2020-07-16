Venture Cafe, District Hall reopen in Interstate 195 Redevelopment District

PROVIDENCE – Two signature public-event spaces in the Interstate 195 Redevelopment District have reopened, with new requirements dictated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Both Venture Cafe and District Hall Providence reopened on July 13. The programs, located at the Point225 building in the I-195 district, have since March held online educational or networking events that have attracted 2,000 participants.

This week, free public lounges and rentable meeting rooms were reopened under a reservation basis. Walk-ins are not guaranteed.

Attendance for the lounge is capped at 15 people. The assembly space is also capped at 15. Smaller pod spaces have further restrictions, ranging from two to four guests, according to an announcement.

All attendees, anywhere in the facility, need to be at least 6 feet apart and wearing face masks.

Until further notice, the Thursday night gatherings at Venture Cafe will continue to be virtual only.

