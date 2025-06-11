Veolia tapped to manage Jamestown Water Treatment Plant

JAMESTOWN – Veolia North America, a provider of water services and environmental solutions across the U.S. and Canada, has secured a three-year agreement to manage the Jamestown Water Treatment Plant and increase water quality for approximately 1,600 homes and businesses.

Under the agreement, Veolia will deploy three certified professionals to oversee operations at the plant and ensure it meets demands. The company said initial assessments revealed safety concerns in a below-ground pump vault designated for meter readings.

Additionally, Veolia is offering training opportunities for members of the town’s existing bargaining union and is now preparing to implement upgrades to the facility and plans to install electronic reading systems, a structure featuring lights, as well as handrails and renovated stairs.

John Oatley, regional vice president of Veolia, said the company was eager to partner with the town “to ensure the community receives the support it needs for safeguarding public and environmental health.

“Our team across Rhode Island and New England is committed to excellence, and we look forward to enhancing the quality of life in this unique area,” he said.

“Providing high-quality, safe drinking water is a critical responsibility for our local government,” said Town Administrator Edward Mello. “Like many communities, Jamestown has faced challenges in attracting and retaining qualified staff across various services. This partnership offers the stability we need to continue delivering this essential service.”

