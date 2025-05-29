EAST GREENWICH – Verdi Productions will partner with Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio to film several movies in Rhode Island over the next five years, with the first production set to begin filming in October.
As a part of the deal, Verdi Productions will be investing more than $150 million across approximately 20 different productions over the next five years, some of which are expected to involve Scorsese and DiCaprio, producer Chad Verdi Sr. said.
It's unclear exactly how many of those 20 projects will be filmed in the state. Verdi added that "it's always our company's preference to bring these projects to our home state. However, doing so will depend on the availability of Rhode Island's film tax credits for each year and application approval."
Meanwhile, casting has already begun for the first project, action-thriller "Carthage Must Be Destroyed," which will be directed by "Ocean's Eleven" writer Ted Griffin. Verdi, Scorsese, and DiCaprio are executive producing "Carthage" with Verdi Productions and Ketchup Entertainment financing the project. That production will be filmed in Rhode Island, Verdi said.
Executive Director of the R.I. Film & Television Office Steven Feinberg applauded the East Greenwich-based production company for securing such a deal with two of Hollywood's biggest players. It's a partnership he said will undoubtedly create more economic activity in the state.
"We are excited to host this wonderfully talented team of filmmakers here in our beautiful Ocean State," Feinberg said. "It’s a perfect combination of a local production company collaborating with Academy Award superstars while providing more than 200 cast and crew jobs and many opportunities for our local vendors."
The production company has worked with Scorsese and DiCaprio in the past.
Verdi Productions has previously collaborated on five films with Martin Scorsese, including "The Irishman," which earned 10 Academy Award nominations.
Meanwhile, Verdi partnered with DiCaprio’s company, Appian Way Productions, earlier this year to film “Sleepwalker,” a psychological thriller that was also filmed in the Ocean State.
Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.