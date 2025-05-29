Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 2.

EAST GREENWICH – Verdi Productions will partner with Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio to film several movies in Rhode Island over the next five years, with the first production set to begin filming in October. As a part of the deal, Verdi Productions will be investing more than $150 million across approximately 20 different productions

It's unclear exactly how many of those 20 projects will be filmed in the state. Verdi added that "it's always our company's preference to bring these projects to our home state. However, doing so will depend on the availability of Rhode Island's film tax credits for each year and application approval."

"We are excited to host this wonderfully talented team of filmmakers here in our beautiful Ocean State," Feinberg said. "It’s a perfect combination of a local production company collaborating with Academy Award superstars while providing more than 200 cast and crew jobs and many opportunities for our local vendors."