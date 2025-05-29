Verdi Productions announces five-year film partnership with Scorsese, DiCaprio

By
-
VERDI PRODUCTIONS Executive Producer Paul Luba, left, and President Chad A. Verdi Jr., right. The East Greenwich-based production company just announced a five-year partnership with Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

EAST GREENWICH – Verdi Productions will partner with Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio to film several movies in Rhode Island over the next five years, with the first production set to begin filming in October. As a part of the deal, Verdi Productions will be investing more than $150 million across approximately 20 different productions

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Primary Care and RI Healthcare Crisis: South County Health is Working to Address, But Rhode Island Needs Systemic Solutions

Rhode Island’s healthcare system is at a breaking point, affecting patients, providers, and hospitals statewide…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR