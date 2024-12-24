Veteran CFO Simmons joins BankFive

FALL RIVER – Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank, a community bank with locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, has appointed Linda Simmons as chief financial officer, treasurer and executive vice president.

Before joining the bank known as BankFive, Simmons had most recently served in the same role at Brockton, Mass.-based HarborOne Bancorp Inc. Between 2005 to 2011, she was CFO and treasurer of Bank Rhode Island.

“Linda Simmons is a deeply respected leader with the ability to set big-picture strategic direction and deliver exceptional results,” said Anne Tangen, BankFive CEO and president.

Tangen said she worked with Simmons when they both served as executives at The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod.

“What I most appreciate about Linda is her ability to synthesize large amounts of data and distill complex ideas into quickly understandable terms,” Tangen said. “This enhances her performance and the decision-making abilities at all levels of the organization. We are thrilled to welcome her to the team and can’t wait to see what she will do.”

A corporate finance executive with 20 years of chief financial management experience, Simmons brings a wealth of experience to BankFive, with expertise in U.S. Treasury, regulatory reporting, accounting, finance, investor relations, strategic planning, legal and compliance, project management, audit and human resources, BankFive said.

At HarborOne, Simmons was responsible for all aspects of accounting, treasury and corporate planning, government banking, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reporting, investor relations and corporate insurance, according to BankFive.

Over six years, she was instrumental in driving the strategic direction of the bank, maintaining a capital management plan, as well as introducing various asset and liability management tools and treasury functions.

“I am pleased to be joining such a tactical, seasoned and mission-oriented leadership team,” Simmons said. “I look forward to supporting BankFive in its work to deliver exceptional financial services to its community, and I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to drive sustainable success and navigate the evolving financial landscape.”

Simmons earned an MBA from Suffolk University’s Sawyer Business School and a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Babson College. In 2011, Simmons was a recipient of Providence Business News’ Chief Financial Officer Award in the category of public company headquartered in Rhode Island. At the time, she was CFO at Bank Rhode Island.