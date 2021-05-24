Veteran nurse lands leadership role at The Miriam

PROVIDENCE – After a national search, The Miriam Hospital has announced its new senior vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer.

Anne Schmidt officially took on both roles on May 10.

Schmidt returns to Rhode Island after overseeing nursing and support departments for Prince William Medical Center and Haymarket Medical Center in northern Virginia.

Prior to that, she’d been vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at South County Health, and director of nursing operations at St. Joseph Health Services of Rhode Island and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital.

Schmidt began her more than three-decade nursing career in the U.S. Navy, which brought her to Rhode Island.

She succeeds Maria Ducharme, who was promoted to president of The Miriam at the beginning of the year.

“I’m excited to return to Rhode Island and am proud to be joining The Miriam Hospital, which has a long-standing and well-deserved reputation for excellence,” Schmidt said. “We are emerging from an extremely challenging pandemic and my top priority will be ensuring the health and well-being of our patients and our staff.”

