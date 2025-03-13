Victorian home in Newport’s Kay-Catherine neighborhood sells for $1.68M

NEWPORT – A 4,900-square-foot Victorian-style home in the city’s Kay-Catherine neighborhood recently sold for $1.68 million, according to public records.

The 32 Ayrault St. home, constructed in 1875, contains four bedrooms and four full bathrooms. It contains 4,891 square feet of living space and is on a 9,196-square-foot lot.

The home, surrounded by large hedges, features a grand foyer, high ceilings and a winding staircase, according to a rental listing on Apartments.com.

The two-story home’s eat-in kitchen provides access to a large private deck for al fresco dining, and the front of the home features a covered porch.

The property also contains a finished basement level, according to the rental listing, along with off-street parking and a detached one-car garage.

The property was most recently valued by Newport property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $1.75 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that, the property’s 0.21 acres of land alone is worth $262,500.

The seller in this deal was represented by Newport Living Group. The buyers were represented by Eric Kirton, of Lila Delman Compass.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by John de St. Jorre and Helen de St. Jorre, of Newport. The property was purchased by Jeffrey Melillo and Ashley Melillo, of Newport, according to the deed.

