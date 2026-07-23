Viola Davis’ foundation donates $1.2M for community hub in Central Falls

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CENTRAL FALLS – Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis and her husband, producer and actor Julius Tennon, have donated $1.2 million through their foundation to build a community hub in the city at 325 Illinois Ave. Named after Davis’ mother, The Mary Alice Davis Family Engagement Center, the facility will serve as the administrative headquarters for the Davis-Tennon Foundation and will

CENTRAL FALLS –

Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis and her husband, producer and actor Julius Tennon, have donated $1.2 million through their foundation to build a community hub in the city

at 325 Illinois Ave.

Named after Davis’ mother, The Mary Alice Davis Family Engagement Center, the facility will serve as the administrative headquarters for the Davis-Tennon Foundation and will offer food assistance, family resources, education and nonprofit collaboration under one roof.

"For me, this has always been about possibility," Viola Davis said in a statement. "Every person deserves to be seen. Every family deserves opportunity. Every child deserves to grow up believing their future is larger than their circumstances. My mother believed in people, even when life was difficult. Naming this center in her honor is a tribute to her strength and a promise that we will continue investing in people and creating places where hope can grow."

The center is expected to house a parent resource center, expanded food pantry, w

orkforce development and financial literacy programming and community events and educational workshops. The foundation is seeking to work with organizations such as Sojourner House, the Rhode Island Parent Information Network, the Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence and the Blackstone Valley Community Action Program.

"This investment reflects what we believe communities deserve," said Julius Tennon. "When people have access to education, food, support, and one another, extraordinary things happen. The Mary Alice Davis Family Engagement Center is being created to strengthen families, support community organizations, and build lasting opportunities for generations to come."

moved to Central Falls when she was an infant in 1965. She attended Central Falls High School and the Julliard School of Performing Arts.

Since its founding, the Davis-Tennon Foundation has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars to organizations across Rhode Island working to address food insecurity, housing stability, educational opportunity, youth development, domestic violence prevention and community wellness.

The Mary Alice Davis Food Pantry in Pawtucket serves approximately 3,000 individuals each month, according to the foundation.

St. Matthews, S.C., but her family moved to Central Falls shortly thereafter in 1965. She attended Central Falls High School and the Julliard School of Performing Arts.

Davis won an Oscar for her starring role in the 2016 film adaptation of August Wilson’s drama “Fences,” an Emmy for “How to Get Away with Murder,” and Tonys for “Fences” and “King Hedley II.”

Davis’ other credits include the films “The Help,” last year’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and the upcoming “The Suicide Squad.”

[caption id="attachment_528418" align="alignleft" width="279"]Viola Davis[/caption]Viola Davis was born in