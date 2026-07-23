Viola Davis’ foundation donates $1.2M for community hub in Central Falls

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ACADEMY AWARD-WINNING actress Viola Davis and her husband, producer and actor Julius Tennon, have donated $1.2 million through their foundation to build a community hub in Central Falls. / COURTESY THE DAVIS-TENNON FOUNDATION
ACADEMY AWARD-WINNING actress Viola Davis and her husband, producer and actor Julius Tennon, have donated $1.2 million through their foundation to build a community hub in Central Falls. / COURTESY THE DAVIS-TENNON FOUNDATION

CENTRAL FALLS – Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis and her husband, producer and actor Julius Tennon, have donated $1.2 million through their foundation to build a community hub in the city at 325 Illinois Ave.  Named after Davis’ mother, The Mary Alice Davis Family Engagement Center, the facility will serve as the administrative headquarters for the Davis-Tennon Foundation and will

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