Virtual migraine symposium aims to educate both doctors and patients

NORTH KINGSTOWN – The Association of Migraine Disorders plans to hold its sixth annual Migraine Symposium next month.

The event, to take place virtually for the first time, will feature 33 experts from across the country, and is intended for both physicians and other medical professionals along with patients and caregivers.

Registration for the Oct. 3 event is free, including for those claiming continuing medical education credits. Presentations during the daylong event will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will remain online until Oct. 10. Registration is available at MigraineSymposium.org.

AMD expects to host up to 950 people for the program.

According to Alicia Torborh, AMD’s executive director, this year’s event is the North Kingstown nonprofit’s largest yet.

“Our goal is to have more medical professionals educated on this disease that impacts 1 in 7 of their patients. We hope to empower patients to become advocates in their own health care, making them more inclined to discuss options with their doctors,” she said.

Lectures intended for medical professionals will focus on areas of the body affected by migraine, and its link to a wide range of other conditions, including traumatic brain injury, anxiety, depression, obesity and others. Other experts will speak about diagnosing and treating a migraine in children.

Additional presentations suited for caregivers and patients will include talks about new and emerging migraine treatment, products, apps and the emotional toll of suffering from a migraine.

All lectures and presentations will be open to all participants.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.