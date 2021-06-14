Virtual summit tackling physician burnout to be held June 15

PROVIDENCE – Doctors and those close to them are invited to an online summit that will focus on physician burnout this week.

“Addressing Physician Burnout during the COVID Pandemic” takes place on June 15. Attendance at the event, which is presented by Providence Business News and Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, is confidential.

Led by Kathleen Boyd, physician health program director at the Rhode Island Medical Society, and Dr. Wendy L. Cohen, physician evaluation director at the Physician Health Services/Massachusetts Medical Society, the event aims to explore the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on overworked physicians.

Boyd and Cohen plan to discuss treatment, support resources and practical ways doctors can recover from burnout and sustain well-being.

Organizers say physicians’ family members, colleagues and human resource employees at health care organizations will also find the summit helpful.

To register for the free event, which takes place from 7:30 to 9 a.m., visit pbn.com/events/wellness-series-for-health-care-professionals.

This week’s summit is the first of a two-part series aimed at supporting people working in the health care industry. The second summit, scheduled for Sept. 9, will address long-term self-care strategies for physicians, as well as a broader range of health care professionals.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.