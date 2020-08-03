Walk to End Alzheimer’s to take place virtually

PROVIDENCE – Like most other events this year, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is taking place place in a mostly virtual format.

As the COVID-19 health crisis continues, participants will comply with social distancing requirements by completing walks on their own with the help of a mobile app that allows users to track distance and steps, follow a virtual walk path and manage Facebook fundraisers.

Opening ceremonies will take place virtually as well. Promise Gardens, which are made up of plastic flowers of varying colors signifying motivations for involvement in the walk, will still be on display.

Participants can visit the gardens on Sept. 12 in Westerly, Sept. 13 in Newport, Sept. 26 on Block Island and Oct. 4 in Providence.

“All of us will be raising funds for one goal: to live in a world without Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” said Donna M. McGowan, executive director, of the Alzheimer’s Association, Rhode Island Chapter. “Because this disease is not waiting neither are we. We are working with all participants to ensure that they experience a powerful and moving experience in a safe environment.”

To register or receive updates on this year’s event, visit alz.org/ri/walk.

This year’s event comes as Alzheimer’s research has made national headlines.

Progress was reported last week in developing a blood test to detect signs of the disease 20 years prior to the development of symptoms. Another study showed evidence that those who get flu shots annually may be less prone to developing Alzheimer’s or other dementias, and a multiple-state study in which Rhode Island is a participant is focusing on risk factors for Alzheimer’s that may be detectable as early as the teenage years.