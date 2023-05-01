WalletHub: R.I. 2nd-best state for working moms

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island was ranked the second-best state in the nation for working moms, according to a recent WalletHub study.

WalletHub, a personal finance website with a focus on reviews for financial advisers, compared the attractiveness of each of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., for a working mother based on 17 metrics. The data set ranged from the median women’s salary to the female unemployment rate to day care quality and compiled into three categories: child care, professional opportunities and work-life balance.

Rhode Island ranked No. 10 for child care, and No. 2 in both professional opportunities and work-life balance.

The report also ranked the Ocean State No. 1 for gender pay gap, No. 4 in parental leave policy score, No. 5 for pediatricians per capita, No. 5 for the average length of a woman’s workweek in hours, No. 5 for the ratio of female executives to male executives, and No. 13 for percentage of single-mom families in poverty.

- Advertisement -

Massachusetts ranked No. 1 in the nation for working moms, including No. 2 for child care, No. 11 for professional opportunities and No. 1 for work-life balance.

Connecticut ranked No. 3 in the U.S., followed by Washington, D.C., and Wisconsin.

Louisiana was ranked worst in the nation, including No. 50 for both child care and professional opportunities and No. 38 for work-like balance.

Vermont ranked No. 7, Maine ranked No. 9 and New Hampshire ranked No. 15 among the rest of New England states.