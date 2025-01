Who is your Health Care Hero? We are accepting nominations.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s credit card delinquency is rising at the second-fastest rate in the nation, according to WalletHub. Researchers at the personal finance website analyzed WalletHub’s proprietary user data on consumer delinquency rates between the third quarter of 2023 and third quarter of 2024. The data showed Rhode Island had the second-highest increase in

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island's credit card delinquency is rising at the second-fastest rate in the nation, according to WalletHub

Researchers at the personal finance website

analyzed WalletHub’s proprietary user data on consumer delinquency rates between the third quarter of 2023 and third quarter of 2024.

The data showed Rhode Island had the

second-highest increase in credit card delinquency for the second straight year. The number of delinquent credit card accounts across the Ocean State increased 44% from the third quarter of 2023 to the third quarter last year.

The analysts, however, were surprised by Rhode Island’s ranking given that the state only ranks in the middle of the country for the amount of credit card debt residents have. Also, the report said,

Rhode Islanders are increasing that debt very slowly compared to people in most other states.

Researchers said the increase in delinquency likely is tied to the fact Rhode Island has a relatively high unemployment rate, which was 4.6% in November, the highest among the New England states and above the national rate of 4%.

Wyoming had the highest increase in credit card delinquency, according to the report. That

state’s residents were delinquent on nearly 54% more credit cards in the third quarter of 2024 than they were in the third quarter of 2023.

Alaska had the third-highest credit card delinquency, followed by Nebraska and Hawaii.

Mississippi had the lowest credit card delinquency increase, according to the report. That state’s residents

were delinquent on nearly 25% more credit cards in the third quarter of 2024 than they were in the third quarter of 2023.

North Dakota, Arkansas, Oklahoma and New Mexico rounded out the top five.