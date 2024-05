Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced at the end of May.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island ranks third among states where mortgage delinquency is increasing most, according to WalletHub. The personal finance website based in Washington, D.C., analyzed WalletHub’s proprietary user data on consumer mortgage delinquency rates between the fourth quarter of 2023 and first quarter of 2024 to determine the states most delinquent on mortgage loans.

Data showed that in Rhode Island, mortgage delinquency increased by nearly 20% between the fourth quarter of 2023 and first quarter of 2024, which ranks third nationally. People in the state still only have the 32nd-highest delinquency rate overall, though, at 5.3%.

The study also found that Rhode Island has a very low share of people who have been allowed to delay payments on their debts due to financial difficulty. This means that when many people in Rhode Island are late on their mortgage payments, their score will continually decrease, without any special provisions from their bank.

Mortgage delinquency increased the most in Vermont, according to the study. Around 24% more mortgages in that state were delinquent in the first quarter of 2024 than in the fourth quarter of 2023, the highest increase in the country. In total, Vermonters are delinquent on 7.1% of their mortgages, which is the 14th-highest delinquency rate.

The study found Vermont also ranks high when it comes to the share of people with credit accounts in distress, meaning they have been allowed to delay payments due to financial difficulty. This shows that residents are having trouble paying all different types of debt.

Nebraska had the second-highest mortgage delinquency rate from the fourth quarter of 2023 to the first quarter of 2024, with residents falling behind on payments for nearly 23% more mortgages. Utah and Idaho were fourth and fifth respectively.

Mortgage delinquency increased the most in New Hampshire, according to the study. Only 4.68% more mortgages in that state were delinquent in the first quarter of 2024 than in the fourth quarter 2023. While 5.21% of its residents are delinquent on their mortgages,

Massachusetts ranked 30th. Around 11.17% more mortgages in that state were delinquent in the first quarter of 2024 than in the fourth quarter 2023. In total, Bay Staters are delinquent on 4.98% of their mortgages. Maine was 26th and Connecticut was 43rd.