PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has the seventh-best public schools in the nation, with Massachusetts the best, according to a study by WalletHub. To determine the best and worst states for public education, WalletHub researchers compared each state and Washington, D.C., across two dimensions – quality and safety – using 32 relevant metrics, which included attendance,

To determine the best and worst states for public education, WalletHub researchers compared each state and Washington, D.C., across two dimensions – quality and safety – using 32 relevant metrics, which included attendance, graduation rates, test scores and behavioral issues. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the highest quality of public K-12 education.

The study ranked Rhode Island No. 8 for both quality and safety to earn its No. 7 overall ranking. Also, the Ocean State ranked No. 4 for lowest bullying incidence rate, according to the study.

Massachusetts ranked No. 1 in quality and No. 2 in safety to earn its best-in-the-nation mark. Commonwealth students boasted some of the best test scores in the country and ranked No. 1 in fourth grade and eighth grade math and reading scores, the study found.

has the fifth-lowest share of students who report being threatened or injured with a weapon on school property, the third-lowest share who have been in a physical fight at school and the fourth-lowest share who report illegal drugs being available to them on school property, according to the study.

Connecticut has the second-best public schools in the country, followed by New Jersey, Virginia and New Hampshire.

New Mexico has the worst public schools in the U.S., the study showed. The state ranked No. 51 for quality and No. 39 for safety. Oklahoma, Alaska, Arizona and Oregon rounded out the bottom five.