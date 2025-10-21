WalletHub: Warwick is America’s safest city

By
-
SAFE PLACE: Warwick is America’s safest city, according to personal finance website WalletHub. Pictured is Mayor Frank J. Picozzi on Conimicut Point, with the Conimicut Shoal Lighthouse in the background. PBN FILE PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY

WARWICK – This city of approximately 83,000 residents is the safest in the country, according to WalletHub. The personal finance website studied 182 cities across the U.S., including the 150 most populated cities. Each was evaluated for community and home safety, natural disaster risks and financial safety. The rankings factored in data from 41 key

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Expanding Access, Advancing Care

At South County Health, access to exceptional healthcare is more than a mission — it’s…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display