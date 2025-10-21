WalletHub: Warwick is America’s safest city

WARWICK – This city of approximately 83,000 residents is the safest in the country, according to WalletHub.
The personal finance website studied 182 cities across the U.S., including the 150 most populated cities. Each was evaluated for community and home safety, natural disaster risks and financial safety. The rankings factored in data from 41 key indicators, including traffic fatalities per capita, assaults per capita, the unemployment rate and percentage of the population that is uninsured.
Warwick came out on top of the list of Safest Cities in America for 2025. Providence is the only other Rhode Island city to make the list, coming in 58th
. Last year, Warwick ranked No. 3 nationally; Providence ranked No. 64.
Warwick this year has the third-lowest number of aggravated assaults per capita and the 32nd-lowest number of murders out of the 182 cities in the study. It also has the seventh-lowest number of thefts per capita.
The city is well-protected from most natural disasters, with the seventh-lowest risk of hail, 10th-lowest risk of wildfires, 23rd-lowest risk of tornadoes and 29th-lowest risk of earthquakes.
Warwick also provides “good conditions for financial safety,” according to the study. “It has the fourth-lowest percentage of residents without health insurance and the fourth-lowest percentage who are living in poverty. The city also has the 37th-fewest fraud complaints per capita.
“When people think about safety in a city, their minds probably immediately go to things like the crime rate, auto fatality rate or risk of natural disasters. The safest cities in America protect residents from these threats of bodily harm and property damage, but on top of that, they also help secure people’s financial safety," WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said in a statement. "Financial safety includes things like minimizing the risk of fraud and identity theft, keeping the population employed and insured, and combating homelessness.”
Other New England cities to make the Top 20 include South Burlington, Vt., No. 7, Lewiston, Maine, No. 9, and Nashua, N.H., No. 11.
See the full list here
.