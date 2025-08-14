Warner Bros. to begin filming in Providence; other undisclosed locations in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – A new Hollywood feature is set to begin filming in the Capital City, though the title is unknown.
State and local officials on Thursday touted the return of Burbank-based Warner Bros. Pictures to Rhode Island.
Steven Feinberg, executive director of the R.I. Film & TV Office, declined to elaborate the details but said Warner Bros. will not be tapping into the state's motion picture tax incentive program, which offers tax credits of up to 30% on local production costs to eligible projects.
The company is filming mostly out of state, said Feinberg, and will not be spending more than $10 million of production costs in Rhode Island.
Still, Gov. Daniel J. McKee is “thrilled” to roll out the red carpet for Hollywood, providing another “valuable opportunity to showcase Rhode Island, support our local economy, and reinforce our growing role in the film industry."
The filmmakers, “some of whom have roots here,” according to the announcement, "will do everything possible to minimize any inconvenience" and "will also be working briefly in other areas across Rhode Island."
"Collaboration is key to the art of cinema,” said Feinberg. “And we look forward to helping the Warner Bros. team produce movie magic here in the Ocean State!”
In July residents, businesses and organizations in and around Benefit Street received flyers informing them that a Warner Bros. subsidiary LLC would be filming part of a feature film in the neighborhood on Aug. 16.
An email shared with Providence Business News from assistant location manager Olivia Minervini sought contact information for the potential use of the Providence Arsenal for catering space, which was used by a subsidiary of Walt Disney Studios during the production of "Hocus Pocus 2" in 2021.
According to a city advisory sent out Thursday, on Aug. 18 Thomas Street will be closed to all traffic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Angell Street will be closed from Prospect Street to Benefit Street; and Benefit Street will be closed from Waterman Street to Meeting Street.
Additionally, the Point Street Bridge will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. Aug. 24 to 9 a.m. Aug. 25.
Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley said the administration is coordinating city departments “to ensure that this feature film production runs smoothly and safely."
(ADDS penultimate paragraph with planned street closings.)
Christopher Allen is a staff writer for PBN. He can be reached at Allen@PBN.com.