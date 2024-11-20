Warner installed as Rhode Island College’s president

PROVIDENCE – Jack R. Warner on Nov. 15 was officially installed as Rhode Island College’s 11th president during a formal on-campus ceremony, with Warner laying out his vision for the state college as being “the college of opportunity for Rhode Island.”
Warner back in February was officially approved
by the R.I. Council on Postsecondary Education to become RIC’s full-time president for three years. Warner, a former commissioner of the R.I. Board of Governors for Higher Education during Donald L. Carcieri’s tenure as governor, was appointed RIC’s interim president in April 2022
. He at the time temporarily replaced Frank D. Sánchez, who left the college
in June 2022 after serving six years as president.
Warner became RIC’s top leader at a time when the college faced enrollment declines, layoffs and cut major programs. Since then, the college has launched its Hope Scholarship free-tuition program and also the new Institute for Cybersecurity & Emerging Technologies, headed by former U.S. Rep. James R. Langevin.
More than 400 people, including state elected leadership, attended the installation ceremony at RIC on Nov. 15. The event also raised $130,000 for the Rhode Island College Foundation’s president’s discretionary fund as well, RIC says.
In a statement, Warner said his goal for RIC is for it to become the state’s most student-centered higher education institution. He also said a high-quality college degree “transformed his life,” giving him opportunities he never thought possible.
“I know that this RIC community is committed to transforming the lives of individual students into graduates who will enjoy a more prosperous and higher quality of life, while giving back to their own communities, Warner said. “As a public institution, we also understand that the collective impact of these transformations creates significant benefits for the economic development and quality of life of our state and region. This is our fundamental value proposition and that value is stronger than ever.”
