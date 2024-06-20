Warwick entrepreneur’s Spherehead pillow targets neck, head pain

By
-
WARWICK ENTREPRENEUR Alizah Josette recently began selling her Spherehead pillow, which is intended to alleviate back and neck pain. / COURTESY ALIZAH JOSETTE

WARWICK – After a day at her desk job, sleep provided little relief for Alizah Josette when it came to head and neck pain. “I was a paralegal for nearly seven years, and I hold my stress in my neck,” Josette said. “I had this desk job, and I would sleep at night and sometimes

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display