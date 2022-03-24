Warwick seeking bids for housing development at former school site

WARWICK – The city is now accepting bids for the purchase of the former John Wickes Elementary School property by parties willing to turn it into a residential development.

The Warwick Purchasing Division began accepting bids and proposals on March 15. Bids will be opened on May 2, according to the city department.

“Awards will be made on the basis of the highest bid,” according to a statement from the city department.

The former school building, which closed in 2018, is located at 50 Child Lane. The city is holding a nonmandatory tour for bidders at the site on April 5 at 10 a.m.

The property consists of 10.4 acres of land and is surrounded by single-family residences, according to the Warwick Purchasing Division. The 43,522-square-foot school building was constructed in 1953. The property is located about 1,500 feet southeast of Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, the department said.

Any developer that wants to build at a higher density than what’s currently allowed in the A-7 zoned district of Warwick would need to get approval from city government first.

“The city will consider proposals to reuse the site for residential housing units commensurate with housing density of the surrounding neighborhood in accordance with the A-7 zone district,” according to a statement from the Warwick Purchasing Division. “The bidders who intend to [build at a higher density] by pursuing zoning relief through an overlay or variance shall do so at their own risk.”

The city said the winning bidder would also be responsible for asbestos abatement at the property. According to an estimate from GZA Geo Environmental Inc. that was provided by the city, it would cost $152,000 for asbestos abatement and hazardous materials removal, and it would cost an additional $287,000 for demolition of the building, asphalt removal and site restoration.

Sealed bids must be delivered to the Warwick Purchasing Division at 3275 Post Road. No bids will be accepted via email or fax, the department said.

