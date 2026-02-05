Warwick voters reject $50M school bond

By
-
A PRELIMINARY RENDERING shows a new high school in Warwick. / COURTESY WARWICK PUBLIC SCHOOLS

WARWICK – Voters rejected a proposed $50 million bond intended to cover rising costs for rebuilding Toll Gate and Pilgrim high schools and upgrading athletic and recreational facilities. The measure failed with 57% voting against it and 43% in favor, amid low turnout of about 7%. The rejected bond would have funded upgrades to athletic

